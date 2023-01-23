AI Bot Passes Business School Exam #1645

An AI Bot has passed a business school exam where the professor said he would have given the bot a B or B- on the full exam but that some of the answers were A+ worthy. We are headed towards exciting times which could forever change humanity. The number of AI-type pitches I am getting is at least 1-2 a week.
Show Notes:
- Google’s staff cuts avoided “much worse” issues
- Big banks on a new digital wallet
- A federal Department of AI
- A ChatGPT bot passed a Wharton business school exam
- Wandercraft’s exoskeleton clears FDA
- USTVGO shuts down
- Anonymous and Pseudonymous Data
- You.com
- Merrian-Webster buys Quordle
- The first small modular nuclear reactor
- Don’t miss Saturn and Venus tonight
- A black hole eats a star
- JPMorgan CEO says remote work isn’t good for young people
- Amazon union organizer says he was fired
- Supreme Court puts off a showdown
- Meta brings more features to Messenger
- Stripe partners with Amazon
- Apple releases iOS 16.3
- CNET’s AI journalist committed plagiarism
- ICE releases asylum seekers
- Microsoft to stop selling Windows 10 downloads
