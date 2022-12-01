Hive App Shuts down Servers for Security Issues #1637

German-based Hive App shut down servers for security issues because it reportedly leaked user data like crazy. Instead of patching it on the fly, they shut the service down and left users hanging because it was full of holes, security researchers reported. While it may have become a Twitter proxy the platform has a ways to go with the hive team announcing the shutdown ironically on Twitter.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month, or make a one-time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through a new podcasting 2.0 app at NewPodcastApps.com You can also contribute by Bitcoin/Satoshis with GetAlby
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Where to get free cookies
- Spyware steals data
- Former CEO weighs on Elon
- A new huge satellite
- Meta is moving
- An engineer might retire or die
- Skiers are accidentally setting off crash technology
- Battle for Section 230
- Elon Musk’s Neurolink
- Google’s best app of 2022
- No more copper lines for Norway
- Mozilla acquires Pulse
- Hive shuts down
- Today’s Google Doodle
- Apple pushes TSMC
- LastPass reveals another security breach
- Netflix and “preview watchers”
- Foxconn offers payments for new workers
- SpaceX delays launch
- Starlink
- Elon Musk and Tim Cook
- Sam Fried says “I made a lot of mistakes”
- Predatory apps found in app stores
- Disney unveils FRAN
- YouTube’s recap of 2022
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More