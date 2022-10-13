Tonight we celebrate 18 years of podcasting and the journey thus far. Thank you for your long-term support of the show and those that have contributed to the show and supported our sponsors over the years. I am truly humbled. See you a week from now as I am on my way to Riyadh for the Ignite conference to talk about podcasting.
Show Notes:
- The seven most common Android hardware problems
- TAG Heuer partners with Nintendo
- Nudge Security
- Stanford’s robotic boot
- Target.com is the latest retailer to support SNAP payments
- Digital licenses approved in CA
- OnlyFans lawyers reveal Meta executives took bribes
- Slack is having issues
- Black hole “burps.”
- Amazon’s prototype satellites
- Google and giant video chat booths
- The creator of Amazon Kindle has left the company
- Twitter is testing a way to limit mentions
- A spam backdoor for Republicans
- The Sony ZV-1F
- Apple Card users can sign up a savings account
- Netflix with ads
- Lockheed Martin and Ayar Labs
- Inmarsat gets $1 billion from US Navy
- AirTags are allowed in checked baggage
- A new Google Fi feature
- Truth Social is now on Android
- Would a US digital dollar let the government track you?
- Firefox’s new service
- Elon Musk would get “really angry.”
- Microsoft leaves the Office.
One thought on “Celebrating 18 Years of Podcasting #1628”
great show–highly informative and congrats on 18