NASA Aircraft searching for Rare Earth Minerals #1626

For the next five years, NASA will be flying over five states to search for rare earth minerals to support green initiatives and not depend on the Chinese to sustain green energy manufacturing. Last Friday, the Podcast Awards ceremony went off without a hitch, and I announced the 17th annual winners.
Show Notes:
- Tim Cook meets with the Pope
- Apple no longer activates its SIM cards for iPads
- Yahoo Mail app update
- Amazon is launching a dedicated hub
- Black holes can’t trash info about what they swallow
- Incredible view of DART asteroid impact
- Stephen King’s latest thriller
- Walgreens turns to robots
- YouTube Premium and 4K
- NASA’s hunt for minerals
- A data-sharing agreement between the US and the UK
- Mets settle lawsuit
- Hulu’s price is going up
- Aero’s latest flying taxi
- Tesla and its Optimus robot
- Hackers release 500GB of data stolen in a school district
- Twitter rolls out its edit button
- Apple Music now has over 100 million songs
- The FCC and robocalls
- Maserati’s first electric GranTurismo
- Tesla Q3
- Disney’s networks are back on Dish
- Kim Kardashian settles with the SEC
- Amazon and others to improve speech recognition
