Deepfakes Pose a Growing Danger #1616

Deepfakes just lore five years ago are now on the rise and soon may increase at a greater rate as the technology behind them increases. Deepfakes in Audio are already very easily constructed and scary, considering you may have to defend yourself from things you did not say. Video is on the rise as well; not as easily done, but some deepfakes are quite convincing.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through the Fountain Podcast App.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- NASA investigates mystery objects
- Apple will ship 1.5 million AR/VR headsets
- Android 13 beta
- SpaceX and Dish
- Tesla faces new probes into deaths and false advertising.
- US Treasury bans Tornado Cash
- Lyft creates a media division
- Parent sues Facebook
- eBay electronic resellers cry foul
- Fitbit will soon lose the ability to sync with computers
- Musk wants public debate with the CEO of Twitter
- Gigantic crowds are expected for the inaugural launch of the rocket
- No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the EV tax credit
- Amazon buys Roomba
- Google hit with a lawsuit
- Nvidia Q2
- Qualcomm to spend $4.2 billion
- Twilio hacked
- Atari VCS in Lego form
- Less than 1 percent of Netflix’s subscribers are playing its games
- Netflix on iOS
- The US imposes sanctions on cryptocurrency mixer
- Microsoft tightens Edge security
- Rivian is field testing
- HBO Max rolls out an app redesign
- iOS 16 beta
- Deepfakes pose a growing danger
- A Twitter security flaw may have exposed millions of accounts
- AI systems can’t patent inventions
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More