Experian has unacceptable security issues! #1611

Experian, according to KrebsonSecurity, has an unacceptable security risk for nearly every person’s credit monitoring that could be easily solved with MFA and some changes in how new accounts are created. But now they have a big gaping security hole that is being exploited. Experian has had a bad run of late with security issues, and they need to get a handle on it now.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Elon mocks Twitter legal action threat with memes
- No, Ads aren’t coming for your Android’s lock screen
- Apple Car running into roadblocks and nearly into a jogger
- Twitter gets ready to sue Elon
- Uber’s executive says in an email, “we’re not legal,” and another says we’re all “pirates.”
- PC sales take a double-digit tumble in Q2.
- Qualcomm and others working on delivering 5G from orbit
- Sony’s new portable speakers
- Reports of Experian’s accounts and its poor security
- DeepMind AI
- Apple’s iOS 16
- You can “unmentioned” yourselves from Twitter threads
- Rivian reportedly plans to lay off around 5% of its workforce
- Full supermoon in July
- Starlink Maritime brings high-speed internet for yachts
- The first James Webb Space Telescope image
- 8 richest tech leaders lost more than $250 billion in 2022
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More