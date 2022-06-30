FCC Says Kill TikTok #1609

The FCC says TikTok is a national security risk and it’s time the app is banned from Apple and Android devices. This has come as a surprise as it’s not a conservative majority asking for the removal. What will happen nobody knows. Also in today’s show, the video format is evolving and if you have ideas I would love your input.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
-
- The best laptops for kids
- NASA says they can grow food in space without soil
- Amazon is introducing new tech
- Biden to call on FTC
- Amazon blocks products
- Xfinity Stream app on Apple TV
- Meta warns employees of “serious times”
- FCC says it closed a loophole
- T-Mobile 5G home internet reaches 5 million new addresses
- 9.5% drop in PC shipments
- YouTube introduces new tools
- Apple plans to let you pay for gas using CarPlay
- Google updates its password manager
- NASA needs help
- The state of CA gun control websites exposes 10 years of data
- The Loop runs to the Las Vegas Strip
- Cyberattack impacts unemployment benefits in several states
- Cruise robotaxis blocked San Fransicso traffic
- Bitcoin falls below $19,000 again
- The best tech gifts for the elderly
- Robo-umpires
- A couple bought a home in Seattle, and to get Comcast internet would be $$$
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More