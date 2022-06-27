Advertisements Coming to Netflix #1608

Netflix has announced that Advertisements are coming and that there will be a new lower-priced plan offering that will allow viewers to get Netflix at a cheaper rate but be ad-supported. As they have lost over 200,000 subscribers last quarter this is likely an attempt to shore up the bottom line.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Netflix is getting ads
- What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in July
- Google warns Android users about “Hermit” spyware
- Android 13 Beta 3.3
- Wearable Muscles
- Anker backs robot maker Keyi
- Google’s worst hardware flop
- ID.AERO
- NY-based jury issues subpoenas to Truth Social SPAC
- Tesla does not have enough desks
- Game of Thrones sequel
- Samsung Starbucks Galaxy Buds
- Apple is resurrecting its high-end smart speaker
- Amazon is having a second major Prime-exclusive shopping event
- The $300,000 Celetiq EV
- Juul files an emergency petition to the FDA
- OnlyFans inspired group is selling nude pictures for Ukraine’s armed forces
- FTC urged to probe Apple and Google
- Google Hangouts is shutting down this Fall
- The Supreme Court won’t hear the Apple-Qualcomm patent case
- IBM settles age discrimination case
- Toyota is recalling 2,700 electric SUVs because its wheels may fall off
- Tech companies under pressure
- LG and the EV charging business
- Apple’s “flood” of new devices
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More