Bill Gates says NFTs are for Fools #1606

Bill Gates says NFTs are for Fools and I think I completely agree with him. The more I learn about NFTs the more I think it’s the most modern-day Ponzi scheme in existence. If you have money to literally burn then send it my way before you buy an NFT it will go to tangible use.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: