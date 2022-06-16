Bill Gates says NFTs are for Fools #1606

Bill Gates says NFTs are for Fools and I think I completely agree with him. The more I learn about NFTs the more I think it’s the most modern-day Ponzi scheme in existence. If you have money to literally burn then send it my way before you buy an NFT it will go to tangible use.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Google’s second store
- 6 smartphone habits to boost productivity
- Verizon unveils added discounts
- A non-profit building 3D-printed schools finished its build
- Dolby promises more immersive car audio
- Hospital websites are sending medical information to Facebook
- T-Mobile’s latest perks
- Anna Sorokin wants to sell NFTs
- Elon Musk tells employees he wants to be involved
- Will Elon Musk buy the company?
- Bill Gates says NFTs are “100% based on greater fool theory”
- eBay Live
- SpaceX employees say Elon Musk is “an embarrassment”
- Defender for Individuals
- Sony Honday Mobility Inc.
- Uber expands its airport reservation globally
- Google Maps has a new Android widget
- Senators want to ban brokers from trading people’s data
- Facebook, Twitter, Google, and others agree to new EU rules
- US Army deploys solar array
- Amazon Prime Day
- Japan makes online insults a crime
- Tesla price hikes
- Apple “Batterygate”
- Samsung merges its Pay and Pass to create Wallet
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More