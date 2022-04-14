Elon Musk Twitter Acquisition Deemed Hostile #1598

In late reporting, the Twitter board has deemed Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter as unwelcome signaling that things are about to get ugly and that Musk may have to go to war if he really wants twitter. The simple fact that the board is looking at rejecting his offer shows things are about to get ugly.

Show Notes: