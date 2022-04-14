Elon Musk Twitter Acquisition Deemed Hostile #1598

In late reporting, the Twitter board has deemed Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter as unwelcome signaling that things are about to get ugly and that Musk may have to go to war if he really wants twitter. The simple fact that the board is looking at rejecting his offer shows things are about to get ugly.
Show Notes:
- FBI believes North Korea hacker is behind crypto heist
- TikTok is the most downloaded app
- Samsung.com sales reps are working for free
- Andy Jassey’s first shareholder letter
- NASA hopes to make space more accessible
- Elon Musk wants to make Twitter private
- NFC body implant for e-payments
- How to call emergency services without a phone
- Honda will retire the hybrid insight
- A robot for emergency stroke surgeries
- Juul settles
- US warns of malware
- Amazon expands
- Tesla’s racism lawsuit
- NFT of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet struggles to sell
- Redditt rolls out improvements
- An interstellar obiect hit Earth in 2014
- The largest comet ever seen
- Amazon hits US sellers with a surcharge
- Chromebooks sales derails
- Wikipedia editors vote to block cryptocurrency donations
- Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion
