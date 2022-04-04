Elon Musk buys 9.2% stake in Twitter #1596

Elon Musk one to put money where his mouth has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter after complaining several weeks ago that he did not feel they were living up to free speech standards and threatening to build his own platform. So I guess when you can’t beat them join them and buy your way in.

