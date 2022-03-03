Space Force to Patrol Space out to the Moon? #1590

The US Space Force has announced that they will start patrolling as far out as 220,000 miles from the earth using a new satellite that is being proposed to be built. I guess they will be looking for objects that should not be out there. Pretty hard to hide in this part of space but it is what it is.
Show Notes:
- Chrome 99 has landed
- Wingstop has filed a trademark
- Kytch suing Mcdonalds
- Melinda Gates says billionaires should be giving away their wealth
- SpaceX successfully launches 47 Starlink satellites
- Rivian backtracks on price hikes
- Cars kill people outside of the vehicle
- US Space Force
- Space junk set to crash into the far side of the moon
- Russia halts rocket engine sales to the US
- FCC considers crackdown
- RT moves to Rumble
- A “molecular drinks printer”
- Google Meet now shares detailed bandwidth information……
- Senate committee advances FCC nominee
- Reddit bans links to Russian state media
- ICANN says it won’t kick Russia off the internet
- Netflix launches its first interactive daily quiz show
- Twitter to reopen offices
- Kia unveils “Automode”
- Samsung accused of throttling app performance
- Elon Musk faces a trial
- The US exempts South Korean smartphones
- Elon Musk challenges UAW
- Pamela Anderson on Netflix
