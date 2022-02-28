Ukraine is Leading all Tech News #1589

Ukraine is leading all major tech news as companies react and try to shutdown misinformation along with trying to support the government as Elon Musk did by turning on Internet Access and shipping in ground terminals for the government to get online.

