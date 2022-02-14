SpaceX to do Spacewalk by end of 2022? #1586

SpaceX wants to be able to do a Space Walk by sometime near the end of 2022 to coincide with the first manned starship mission. This to me seems very energetic being that SpaceX does not even have a qualified spacewalking spacesuit ready yet. Time will tell but it will be very exciting to watch. If anyone can do it they can.

