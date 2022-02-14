SpaceX to do Spacewalk by end of 2022? #1586

SpaceX wants to be able to do a Space Walk by sometime near the end of 2022 to coincide with the first manned starship mission. This to me seems very energetic being that SpaceX does not even have a qualified spacewalking spacesuit ready yet. Time will tell but it will be very exciting to watch. If anyone can do it they can.
Show Notes:
- Daters spent $4.2 billion globally looking for love
- The 10 best websites to know about your potential employers
- Apple fined again
- Samsung’s new Android tablets are so popular that had to halt preorders
- FBI warns BlackByte ransomware targeting infrastructure
- A journalist will not be prosecuted
- The best and worst Super Bowl commercials
- FCC to take a closer look
- Hacking group is on a tear
- Blade Runner 2099
- Verizon experiencing a state-wide outage in Georgia
- Funding site linked to Candian trucker protest, donor info leaked
- Joby Aviation partners with Japanese airline
- Qualcomm jumps on Wi-Fi 7 bandwagon
- 10 million+ households have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program
- Crypto lender to pay $100 million
- Samsung has adopted Google Messages
- Polestar takes jabs at Tesla
- SEC fines BlockFi
- SpaceX plans its first commercial spacewalk
- Microsoft to soon be back open
- Texas sues Meta
- A billionaire CEO buys 3 new missions to space
- A SpaceX Starlink satellite was shown erupting in flames
- Uber CEO says you eventually be able to pay with crypto
