Fake Covid Vaccine Cards Exploding on Marketplaces #1554

Podcast

Since President Biden has issued more vaccine mandates there has been a surge in fake covid vaccine cards being sold on the internet for as much as $100 each. With no digital tracking in many states this is going to be a ongoing growing concern as these cards make it into the general population.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

