Fake Covid Vaccine Cards Exploding on Marketplaces #1554

Since President Biden has issued more vaccine mandates there has been a surge in fake covid vaccine cards being sold on the internet for as much as $100 each. With no digital tracking in many states this is going to be a ongoing growing concern as these cards make it into the general population.
Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Astronauts share intimate details
- Crash-avoidance tech show young drivers are the best
- Jeff Bezos congratulates Elon Musk
- See Earth sparkle
- Trackpad vs. Mouse
- ESA Mars rover
- SpaceX teams trains at Duke Health
- Locast ordered to shut down
- Twitter Super Follows
- 100,000 Telegram users selling fake vaccination cards
- Facebook has a new policy
- GM extends its Bolt EV production shutdown
- Chrome 94 beta release
- Your Fitbit can now let you know whether you snore
- FTC set to keep a close eye on smaller acquisitions
- GoPro Hero 10
- NASA awards 5 contracts
- 3 crew leave China’s space station for Earth
- The chip shortage might ruin Christmas
- Razer’s new mechanical keyboards
- Microsoft Office 2021
- Cadillac Lyriq EV
- SpaceX Inspiration4
- FTC asks health apps to notify consumers of data breaches
- AMC will accept cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin
- Facebook is taking an aggressive approach
- T-Mobile will start offering in-store repairs
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More