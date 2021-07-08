Woz Supports Right to Repair #1538

Steve Wozniak supports the right to repair movement and comments that Apple would not be where it is today without that very ability in the early days of Apple’s existence. You and I know that there has been a lot of water under the bridge since then and companies really do not want to make their gear repairable.
Show Notes:
- NASA tracks wildfires
- How to reduce targeted ads on social media
- PodcastOne
- Google “bought off Samsung”
- Natural Cycles
- New Google Pay debit card
- Halo
- Russia to launch new ISS module
- Trump and his lawsuits against Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter
- Petcube
- NFL and Twitter
- Qualcomm launches a $1499.00 “Insiders” flagship smartphone
- Star Trek; The Motion Picture in 4K
- Dodge will debut an all-electric muscle car
- Amazon locks down some exclusive streaming rights
- Microsoft is giving employees a $1,500 pandemic bonus
- Oversight Board says Facebook “lost” an important rule
- Jeep will offer a “fully electric 4xe”
- Steve Wozniak backs right-to-repair movement
- 36 State AGs sued Google
- The US offers Julian Assange time in Australian prison
