SpaceX Approved for 3 Test Flights #1525

SpaceX has been approved for an additional 3 test flights by the FAA for its Boca Chica flight facility. This is a big deal in that they got all three approved at once. We will see if SpaceX can land one upright.
Show Notes:
- Peacock signs up 9 million
- Google Pay update
- Tim Cook warns of Apple product shortages
- Facebook will spend $5 million paying local reporters
- Dish chairman calls T-Mobile “The Grinch”
- Gig workers at Target-owned Shipt are getting their bank account drained
- FAA authorizes SpaceX’s next 3 Starship test launches
- FCC reveals sign-up date and website
- Electrify America
- Verizon “leads” all US carriers in mmWave 5G availability
- NYPD stops using Boston Dynamics’ robodog
- Twitter Q1
- Amazon Q1
- Apple reportedly slashes AirPods production
- HBO Max will cost $10 a month with ads
- NASA wants to go farther and faster
- Samsung Q1
- Amazon to increase the pay of over 500,000 workers
- Verizon tries to sell Yahoo and AOL
- CES 2022 will be returning as an in-person event
- Google announces career and digital training initiative
