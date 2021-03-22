On New Iron #1515

Amiss the publishing of the last show the server that GNC resides on fell over sideways and crashed harder than an airplane with no fuel. It went totally down and I was quite lucky that Angelo Mandato was still awake as he came to the site’s rescue and had me on new hardware in under an hour. With database planning and a magnificent backup strategy we were no worse for the wear. Big shout out for him getting me back online.
Show Notes:
- Roku will stream every episode of “This Old House” for free
- The 6 best free media players for Windows
- Krispy Kreme offers free donuts
- iPhone 13 could launch in late September
- What is Scareware?
- LG Is looking to shut down phone business
- An AI version of William Shatner
- 73% of Microsoft workers want to work from home
- Samsung Galaxy S21 US sales have reportedly tripled
- Jury orders Apple to pay $308 million
- Angry Macbook owners in a butterfly keyboard suit
- Clubhouse’s Android launch
- Samsung is reportedly working on a double-folding phone
- Big changes coming to Intel’s next CPU
- A black and white version of “Justice League”
- Amazon threatened warehouse workers
- Facebook says took down 1.3 billion fake account
- The first AI device to detect COVID-19
- U.S Supreme Court declined to hear Facebook appeal
- OnePlus 9 Series launches tomorrow
- DoorDash now delivers COVID-19 testing kits
- Lego unveils a Space Shuttle and Hubble Telescope set
- Jack Dorsey’s first tweet sold for $2,915,835.47
- YouTube experiment to auto-detect products in videos
- Want an alternative to Google Fi?
