Facebook will read your Brain waves #1514

Facebook is working on a new device that will read your brain waves in order to power a device that will let you type like a keyboard without having a keyboard or control lights and devices with hand gestures tied to eye wear and a wearable arm band. yepp now the will be reading your brain.
Show Notes:
- BMW i4
- Monopoly wants your help
- Amazon’s Ring launches 3 new gadgets
- WallStreetBets donated more than $300,000
- Flesky co-founder is suing Apple
- One company wants to sell the feds location data from every car
- The federal govt is investigating another Tesla autopilot crash
- Data shows the NYPD seized 55,000 phones in 2020
- AT&T lies about California net neutrality
- Coca-Cola is launching vending machine subscriptions in China
- Spotify launches a site to show how much it pays artists
- Amazon Fire TV’s free news app
- Google’s plan to block third party cookies and the DOJ
- Twitter is testing a way to watch YouTube videos
- NFL finalizes a deal with Amazon
- Facebook is removing any posts celebrating the Atlanta attack
- Motorola is trying “that your phone can be a PC”
- Google says it will $7 billion in offices and data centers
- FBI reports $4.2 billion in losses as a result of cybercrime
- Amazon will expand its Amazon Care
- T-Mobile customers are getting a free Pandora app
- FCC fines 2 Texas telemarketers
