Streamer earns $3000 while Sleeping #1510

A celebrity in Taiwan started her live stream and went to sleep for 5 hours. This then resulted in over 11,000 people watching the stream of her sleeping and then donating $3000 dollars to the streamer. I need that gig.
Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind the scenes access to yours truly.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- The best ways to find free Wi-Fi
- 5G coverage map
- The 10 best Bluetooth keyboards for tablets and tablets
- Paramount+ announces pricing
- Lawmakers argue to update antitrust laws
- Mr. Potato Head drops “Mister”
- 2021 best TV shows
- One of the biggest hotels in Las Vegas will have a podcast studio
- Just 10 percent for the new Postal Service fleet will be electric
- Twitch pulls Amazon’s anti-union ads
- AT&T spins out DirecTV
- FCC announces winners in spectrum auction
- Spotify can play your liked songs by genre or mood
- Amazon Music lands on Google TV and Android TV devices
- Twitter announces Super Follows
- Twitter is working on a “safety mode”
- HP Q1
- Airbnb reports loss
- Facebook responds to the Oversight Boards recommendations
- Salesforce Q4
- This new Google TV feature
- Target is adding dedicated Apple shopping zones
- UK lawsuit asks Qualcomm to pay $680 million
- DoorDash Q4
- CDC’s VaccineFinder
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More