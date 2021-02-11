Starlink Global Impact #1507

Starlink Global Impact is going to be so profound that it will spur innovation beyond America. I feel Elon Musk and the Starlink team will have a major positive global impact and change the way people get information and do business. The long-ignored rural parts of the entire planet will be served by Skylink in the coming years.

