Episode 1500 in the can but wow what a process to get here. Had to edit tonight you missed some fun as the stream died this evening. A big thank you to the family of listeners as we have been on this journey together to get to episode 1500. The march to 1600 starts now and of course, we would not have made it without GoDaddy as a sponsor and all of you supporting the show through emails and contributions as insiders. Not to mention those of you that have come to CES or NAB and walked the halls with us I am forever in your dept. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind the scenes access to yours truly.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- YouTube announces new team
- Tech industry uncovers new ways to mask up
- AT&T TV Now closes down
- Car sales expected to ramp up
- LG launches laser-powered 4K HDR projector
- Hack together your own e-paper smartwatch
- Google is working on a fix for Pixel 4A 5G touchscreen woes
- Qualcomm buys a startup
- Windows 10X
- Philips Hue
- Lumiata raises $14 million
- Google now owns Fitbit
- Gemini is launching a credit union
- Asus announces 2 new dual-display laptops
- Samsung is making tracking tags
- Amazon’s Ring Neighbors app exposed locations and addresses
- Apple makes change to “Big Sur”
- WhatsApp faces legal challenge
- NHTSA wants Tesla to recall Tegra-3 vehicles
- Samsung’s New AI powered vacuum
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- New pool cleaning robot Ariel
- BMW Digtal Key Plus
- NASA says 2020 tied 2016 for the warmest year on record
- Instacart will give shoppers $25.00
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More