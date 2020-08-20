Flawed Tracking App #1469

Podcast

A flawed tracking app at Albion college appears to have had some major privacy issues until it was patched. But shows that something potentially rushed could end up revealing information that should not be available for any low rate hacker to access. As these apps are used on campuses to track college students one will have to ask when is enough.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

