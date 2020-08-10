QAnon to be targeted by Facebook #1466

QAnon to be targeted by Facebook they are going to be going after the groups with yet to be undetermined actions. I suspect they will be removing groups and banning users for what they perceive to be false information and crazy conspiracies. With plans to treat them as they do today to anti-vaccinators.
Show Notes:
- How much mobile data does streaming data use?
- USPS shipping delays could have impact on Prime Day
- Best shower speakers
- Twitter lines up to buy TikTok
- Rent an RV from this new startup
- Clear Channel’s billboards will start tracking consumers in Europe
- Nvidia teases RTX 3080 event
- AT&T to lay off 600 at HBO and Warner Bros.
- Amazon, Apple and Facebook, guest worker ban
- Big Sur public beta
- Disney has no Fox left
- Gogo is trying to sell its commercial inflight commercial business
- Uber and Lyft ordered by California judges to classify drivers as employees
- Woz is hosting a live stream charity fundraiser
- Uber wants the government’s help
- Apple countersues headphone maker Koss
- Google Maps coming back to Apple Watch
- People are still spending record amounts on gaming
- Facebook forms financial group
- Russian watchdog says Apple abused mobile app market
- watchOS 7 public beta
- The US will reallocate military 3.5GHz spectrum
- Amazon rebrands Twitch Prime to Twitch Gaming
- Toshiba shuts the lid on laptops
- iPhone shipments could decline up to 30%
- Apple opposes a meal planner app’s logo
