QAnon to be targeted by Facebook #1466

Podcast

QAnon to be targeted by Facebook they are going to be going after the groups with yet to be undetermined actions. I suspect they will be removing groups and banning users for what they perceive to be false information and crazy conspiracies. With plans to treat them as they do today to anti-vaccinators.

Show Notes:

