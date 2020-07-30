Verizon LTE Home Internet #1463

Podcast

Looks like Verizon is finally going to start introducing a Home Internet plan that is supposedly unlimited. We will have to read the fine print for $40/$60 price range with 25mbps down. We will see. The service is in a limited release area at this time but I am going to be calling tomorrow to at least get on a request list.

Download the Audio Show File

Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

