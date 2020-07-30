Verizon LTE Home Internet #1463

Looks like Verizon is finally going to start introducing a Home Internet plan that is supposedly unlimited. We will have to read the fine print for $40/$60 price range with 25mbps down. We will see. The service is in a limited release area at this time but I am going to be calling tomorrow to at least get on a request list.
Show Notes:
- Spectrum outage finally ends
- Twitter’s app is helping stop phones from strangling the web
- Facebook boosts accessibility, screen reader changes
- HBO app replaces HBO Now on Fire TV devices
- EU will open a full investigation into Google’s FitBit acquisition
- Mars rover is officially on its way to Red Planet
- Verizon’s answer for rural broadband access
- Documents show Apple gave Amazon special treatment
- CBS All Access adds 70 shows
- A Pac-Man edition of Monopoly
- Google One will back up iOs or Android devices for free
- How to remedy these 5 annoying Android issues
- Peacock has added 10 million customers
- GMC teases its 1,000HP electric Hummer truck and SUV
- Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Flip is now available for pre-order
- Qualcomm results suggest the 5G iPhone will be delayed
- Apple Store app “For You” tab shows personalized suggestions
- Amazon collects 30% of each sale made by independent sellers
- Sundar Pichai received bipartisan criticism
- Has Amazon ever accessed and used seller data?
- Google teases August 3rd launch for long-awaited Pixel 4A
- Comcast Q2
