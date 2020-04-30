Time to be Brutally Honest #1443

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to get brutally honest. Some of these measures need to end. I cannot even impair the amount of damage this is happening to families and businesses across this country I hear their please every single day as business owners are desperate to get the message out about their businesses to their affected customers. Stay at home is a choice but for some, it’s time to get back to work.
I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- “I’m sorry, Dave, I can’t do that”
- Our sun is a weirdly “quiet” star
- “Mars Horizon”
- Facebook lets users move media to Google Photos
- Leaked WHO, CDC passwords
- Uber offers free virtual health screenings
- Apple’s iPhone 12 will cost $649.00
- Drone-to-door medicines trial takes flight
- Comcast struggles
- “It’s gonna be May”
- Amazon locks down internal employee communications
- NASA picks SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics
- Twitter Q1
- Global smartphone production in Q1 fell
- Nexar
- Waze offers land guidance in beta
- Microsoft offers virtual graduations
- Rep Schiff/Google and Twitter
- Amazon Q1
- Apple Q2
- NASA budget cuts at Mars
- Google blocked, removed 2.7 bad ads last year
- US poll suggests sharply divided on contract tracing apps
- US blacklists five Amazon foreign websites
- Zoom admits it doesn’t have 300 million users