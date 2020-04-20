Facebook Censors Protest #1440

Facebook is censoring event planning for protest becoming an extension of the governor’s arms in trying to squelch protest over restrictions surrounding covid-19. I have warned for years that it’s their platform and they will do what they will as they will and if they do not like what you do on their platform they will ban you, silence you and various other activities that they have long been accused of.

