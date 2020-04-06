Is Facebook Providing Location Data to the Government #1436

Podcast

Is Facebook Providing Location Data to the Government this is the question we have to ask in the times we live in? An absolute epic show with a listener call in at the end of the show that you’re going to want to listen to. Ultimate inside baseball discussion about the Navy firing of the Captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. You are not going to want to miss this episode. Best show of the year to date.

I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.