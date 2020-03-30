Your Calls #1434

As a reminder, you can participate in the show at the conclusion of the podcast. You will kinda laugh tonight as I had a guest muted for about 2 minutes. But we discuss the challenges of working from home. Join me live at 7:30 pm Eastern on Thursday.

I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: