Your Calls #1434

As a reminder, you can participate in the show at the conclusion of the podcast. You will kinda laugh tonight as I had a guest muted for about 2 minutes. But we discuss the challenges of working from home. Join me live at 7:30 pm Eastern on Thursday.
Show Notes:
- 30:22–20 sci-fi movies and tv shows on Netflix
- 29:35–NASA’s Mars Helicopter
- 31:36–What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and HBO
- 31:54–New Microsoft Edge
- 25:31–Microsoft’s Skype sees a massive increase in usage
- 32:24–Amazon hires Boeing
- 33:40–Amazon is preparing for Prime Day
- 34:12–AT&T offers more mobile hotspot data
- 35:10–NASA to launch fleet of tiny spacecraft
- 35:31–Facebook makes it easier to see how much it knows about you
- 09:40–FCC chairman proposes telehealth program
- 37:09–OnePlus 8
- 37:39–This fingerprint-verified smart lock can be foiled by a magnet
- 39:36–NASA outlines plans for building a Lunar Gateway
- 41:05–OneWeb goes bankrupt
- 28:34–Virgin Orbit
- 42:25–Amazon warehouse workers walkout
- 44:17–Comcast says voice and video calls have skyrocketed
- 45:04–OpenTable
- 47:21–Ford will make ventilators
- 48:37–UK broadband providers lift data caps
- 50:19–Saudi Arabia may be spying on its citizens
- 51:25–Instacart workers go on strike
- 53:54–Videoconferencing apps saw a record 62 million downloads in one week