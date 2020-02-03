Google Revenue #1422

Google Revenue and profits are up but they missed expectations and the stock is down 3%. Funny how missing revenue by a few million over billions of dollars makes the stock market stupid. I’m back in the Coldwater studio and will be for 2 more shows before I leave for Los Angeles. Thank you for your ongoing support we have had a number of new insiders step up and support the show.

I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one time annual donation.

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: