Google Revenue #1422

Google Revenue and profits are up but they missed expectations and the stock is down 3%. Funny how missing revenue by a few million over billions of dollars makes the stock market stupid. I’m back in the Coldwater studio and will be for 2 more shows before I leave for Los Angeles. Thank you for your ongoing support we have had a number of new insiders step up and support the show.
Show Notes:
- Lego releases International Space Station
- New Star Trek series: Section 31
- How to shop for a smart home security camera
- 5 ways to use Google Flights
- The 7 Best NAS hard drives
- February 2020 security patches for Pixel 4
- NASA solar probe smashes 2 records
- OneWeb
- Bernard Ebbers has died
- Twitter boots Planters Nut “Baby Nut” meme
- Ring App update
- Facebook pays $550 million settlement
- Jeff Bezos paid more than $16,000 in parking tickets
- Galaxy Home Mini
- Windows by the numbers
- Uber temporarily suspends 240 accounts in Mexico
- Apple News for US elections
- Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa study
- European Space Agency Chief will quit
- Google Maps “hack”
- TCL will stop selling Blackberry branded smartphones
- Samsung updates the Gear S2
- Alphabet Q4
- Study of the top 100 international airports
- Rare sighting of a burst of activity
- TESS Space Telescope
- Cox asks court to overturn or lower verdict
- Apple now offers iPhone repairs in the comfort in your home