Amazon Blows out Earnings Report #1421

Amazon blows out earnings report and the stock market is rewarding it with a massive increase in stock price. Very obvious that the economy is pretty much on fire here. Apologize for no show on Monday its been a crazy week with three 12 hour days in a row. Back in the Michigan studio next week for three shows in a row.
Big Thank You to Sam Garcia for the 20 pieces of Album art one of which I am using tonight. If you want to submit Album art send a 1400×1400 pixel image to our contact email.
I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one time annual donation.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Astronaut Nicole Stott
- NASA authorization bill advances
- Space-time is swirling around a dead star
- Lifesize Baby Yoda replica
- Japenese billionaire calls off girlfriend for moon trip
- Verizon adds 3 more 5G cities
- FTC warns phone companies
- US car buyers would pay more for hands-free driving
- Galaxy S20
- Best places to buy or sell a used phone
- FCC wants to fine one man almost $13 million dollars
- Galaxy Book S
- Ring Control Center
- Caltech wins $1.1 billion dollar patent award
- AT&T slashed billions from network spending
- More than 200 browser extensions ejected
- Star Trek: Picard on free on YouTube for a limited time
- Apple outsold every other smartphone manufacturer
- Avast is shutting down its subsidiary that sold user data
- Hackers are selling card info stolen in last years Wawa breach
- Apple Maps
- PETA wants to replace Punxsutawney Phil with AI
- FCC commits $20.4 billion
- Americans spent $170 on average om streaming TV services
- Amazon Q4
- NASA honors astronauts
- Brexit to bring back roaming fees from 2021