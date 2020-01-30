Amazon Blows out Earnings Report #1421

Amazon blows out earnings report and the stock market is rewarding it with a massive increase in stock price. Very obvious that the economy is pretty much on fire here. Apologize for no show on Monday its been a crazy week with three 12 hour days in a row. Back in the Michigan studio next week for three shows in a row.

Big Thank You to Sam Garcia for the 20 pieces of Album art one of which I am using tonight. If you want to submit Album art send a 1400×1400 pixel image to our contact email.

I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one time annual donation.

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: