Amazon Hates Fedex #1411

Bit of a silent war going on at the moment. It is pretty obvious that Amazon is trying to hurt FedEx as they have told all their third-party sellers that they cannot use FedEx Ground or Home delivery as it is to slow. But they can use UPS and the internal Amazon shipping. Update on my schedule no breaks through the end of the year. The holidays fall in the middle of everything so we are good to go.
- SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk’s private company
- Blue Origin will fly CharityBuzz auction winner
- Rosie to fly on Boeing’s Starliner
- Star Trek: Picard
- Scientists spot ancient starburst
- The best cheap Android phones
- Greta Thunberg on Hulu
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Vimeo for Android
- Netflix by region by region
- Apple shareholders prepare to vote
- Google and YouTuber moderators speak out
- Apple News and ABC News
- T-Mobile’s first 5G phones
- 2 plead guilty to running massive illegal streaming sites
- Controversial sale of .org domain
- Amazon bans third party merchants from shipping with Fed Ex
- Verizon 5G
- JBL solar power headphones
- Visa warns about the malware exploit
- This Wells Fargo employee was arrested
- Glitter Bomb 2.0
- An interoperable automated insulin pump