Amazon Hates Fedex #1411

Podcast

Bit of a silent war going on at the moment. It is pretty obvious that Amazon is trying to hurt FedEx as they have told all their third-party sellers that they cannot use FedEx Ground or Home delivery as it is to slow. But they can use UPS and the internal Amazon shipping. Update on my schedule no breaks through the end of the year. The holidays fall in the middle of everything so we are good to go.

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

Swag Offer / Sticker Swap
New Media Productions
365 N Willowbrook Rd Ste:C
Coldwater, Mi, 49036

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast

Show Notes:

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.