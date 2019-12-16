Amazon Hates Fedex #1411

Bit of a silent war going on at the moment. It is pretty obvious that Amazon is trying to hurt FedEx as they have told all their third-party sellers that they cannot use FedEx Ground or Home delivery as it is to slow. But they can use UPS and the internal Amazon shipping. Update on my schedule no breaks through the end of the year. The holidays fall in the middle of everything so we are good to go.

