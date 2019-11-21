President Obama on Tech #1406

President Obama weighed in on how technology is causing issues in the country today and I have a tendency to agree with him to an extent. In my dialogue tonight I encourage you to take a tech break on Thanksgiving if you can. As a test to see how dependent you are on your phone.
Swag Offer / Sticker Swap
New Media Productions
365 N Willowbrook Rd
Suite: C
Coldwater, Mi, 49036
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- Boeing’s 1st Starliner Space Capsule
- New “Spelfie” app
- Who is Baby Yoda?
- Lego UCS Millenium Falcon
- T-Mobile and Comcast broaden anti-robocall feature
- Netflix is back to normal
- What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu
- Want a Wi-Fi 6 router?
- AT&T to bring 5G to Air Force smart base
- Obama says technology is “splintering” society
- Yelp launches a new “Open to All” filter
- This $7.00 gadget protects your phone
- WeWork begins laying off 2,400 employees
- Apple “loses money on phone repairs”
- Slack accuses Microsoft of ripping off its ads
- SpaceX Starship prototype burst
- Apple removes customer reviews
- Verizon’s new 5G coverage map show how sparse
- The Air Force will change….it’s next launch
- Louisana was hit by Ryuk
- BMV spends billions
- MacBook Pro 16 review
- Twitter rolls out its “Hide Replies”
- You can now fire up drones
- Sierra Nevada unveils “Shooting Star”
- PayPal buys Honey
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More