President Obama on Tech #1406

President Obama weighed in on how technology is causing issues in the country today and I have a tendency to agree with him to an extent. In my dialogue tonight I encourage you to take a tech break on Thanksgiving if you can. As a test to see how dependent you are on your phone.

