Dialing it In #1392

Dialing in the studio is going to take some time but it is a work in progress amongst everything else going on. A special Wednesday show for you as I head to Atlantic City for the Mid Atlantic Podcast Conference. We will have a New Media Show on Sunday late in the afternoon after my return.
Show Notes:
- NASA’s Kennedy Space Center safe in Florida
- The best 5G network
- 2020 Ford Police Interceptor
- Carriers extend waive fees for Dorian customers
- Laptops at IFA 2019
- Tech giants and US officials to meet
- AT&T’s confusing mess of online TV services
- Top web browsers 2019
- Feds scold Tesla
- Google will pay $170 million in claims
- Facebook says US immigration agents can’t create fake accounts
- Google Photos
- The latest Fire TV devices
- FCC offers another $950 million to Mexico
- Twitter disables tweeting via SMS
- Slack Q2
- Facebook’s latest leak
- Astronauts test retro spacesuit tech
- Apple’s lower-cost iPhone SE
- Firefox will block third-party tracking cookies
- Amazon wants to test a new payment system
