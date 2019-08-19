Google Sues Copyright Troll #1389

Google is suing a Copyright troll that was issuing false DMCA takedowns. This unusual action is after the troll was trying to extort money from those he falsely accused. Grab your popcorn folks. I am back from my time in Florida. Lots happening this week. Studio design install happens on Sunday. Expect some pictures very exciting times. Details in the show tonight.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- Hubble Telescope solves a galactic identity crisis
- TCL could be a new player
- The best Bluetooth headsets
- The best Roku web browsers
- The 6 best weather stations
- Apple bug mishap leads to iOS 12.4 jailbreak
- Instagram will pay researchers to uncover abuse
- NASA eyes trippy tie-dye clouds
- Reddit experiments with live streaming
- YouTube sues
- Microsofts new SMS Organizer app for Android
- Ransomware strikes take down 23 agencies
- Apple Powerbeats Pro
- Newt Gingrich proposes $2 billion human Moon lander
- eBay and Shopify pull listings on Jeffery Epstein merch
- Tesla launches a rental plan
- 85 Google Play apps forced fullscreen ads
- CenturyLink 37 hour nationwide outage
- Moon delivery startup Astrobotic
- Bernie Sanders calls for a ban on facial recognition
- Google stops sending Android cell signal data
- 7-Eleven cashier-free mobile checkouts in NYC
- Facebook is expanding its data abuse bounty program
- Twitter bans advertising from state-controlled news
- Rocket Lab Electron Booster
- Trump reiterates Huawei as “national security threat”
- Spotify upgraded its Premium Family plan
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More