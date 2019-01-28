Data Privacy Day LOL #1342

Data Privacy Day is a big joke as those of us in America have no privacy. The only real privacy you may have left today is to turn off all devices in your home. Close the curtains and then maybe you will have a little privacy other than that with the tech we use we have no Privacy and it’s worse than you can actually imagine. I spend some time on today’s show going over just that.
Show Notes:
- Data Privacy Day
- Google and IAB Categories.
- Nvidia Earning Smash.
- Ireland Wants Answers.
- Huawei Indictments.
- Huawei Crackdown.
- SpaceX Crewed Flight Demo.
- NLRB Ruling.
- Apple Gaming Rumors.
- Apple iPad Rumors.
- Opportunity may be Lost!
- Massive Google Fiber Outage.
- FCC Collusion.
- Canadian Mobile Fees Highest in the World.
- Roku Premium.
- Apple Crackdown on Subscriptions.
- Are you dying?
- Curiosity Selfie.
- SpaceX Crew Capsule Door.
- Hubble Deep View Updated.
- Apollo 11 Movie.
- ISS in Virtual Reality.
- Russia Secret Trove of Documents.
- Cars hacked keyless.
- Get rid of Bixby.
- Tiny Screw shows US manufacturing weakness.
