Data Privacy Day LOL #1342

Podcast

Data Privacy Day is a big joke as those of us in America have no privacy. The only real privacy you may have left today is to turn off all devices in your home. Close the curtains and then maybe you will have a little privacy other than that with the tech we use we have no Privacy and it’s worse than you can actually imagine. I spend some time on today’s show going over just that.

Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today!

Become a GNC Insider:

Show Notes:

