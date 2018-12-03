Tumblr to Clean up the Porn #1331

Tumblr, in my opinion, has always been known for a haven of adult content is semi-cracking the whip starting on 12-17. After being removed from the Apple App store for finding inappropriate content related to child abuse. But in there statement, they say they will allow certain types of adult-themed content. So while they are on one hand cracking down they are leaving room for artistic content. One person’s art is another person’s porn so we will see how they accomplish this. Lot’s of great feedback from the last show, which makes me wonder was it the audio only format?

Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30

$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w

Donate to the Show: Support this podcast





Show Notes: