Tumblr to Clean up the Porn #1331

Tumblr, in my opinion, has always been known for a haven of adult content is semi-cracking the whip starting on 12-17. After being removed from the Apple App store for finding inappropriate content related to child abuse. But in there statement, they say they will allow certain types of adult-themed content. So while they are on one hand cracking down they are leaving room for artistic content. One person’s art is another person’s porn so we will see how they accomplish this. Lot’s of great feedback from the last show, which makes me wonder was it the audio only format?
Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Donate to the Show: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- Happy CSEdweek!
- SpaceX Rocket makes a historic 3rd launch
- Verizon and Samsung will release a 5G phone
- Samsung SmartThings ADT
- A Google Home Mini for $1.00 with Spotify
- How do I know if my phone is unlocked?
- Want an electric Bently?
- The $17.00 iOttie Easy One Touch 4
- Anker’s new 10,000 mAh battery pack
- Should you make your kids wait until high school for a cell phone?
- Microsoft pledges $10 million to Code.org
- These discounted Anker accessories are great gifts
- Amazon Fire Stick Vs. Roku
- Top 7 charities that offer online Christmas help
- 13 legal online sources to download free Christmas music
- Wearable market surges
- Waymo’s ambitious plans for high speed taxis
- The first 8K TV broadcast
- AT&T will no longer offer prorated credits
- iOS apps used Touch ID feature to trick users
- Tim Cook
- Do we need another stripped down version of Windows?
- YouTube top earners
- Driver slept for 7 hours as cops chased his Tesla
- Skype gets live captions and subtitles
- Barnes & Nobles launches cheapest Nook yet
- Apple debuts online store with 10% discount for Veterans
- Tumblr will start blocking adult content
- Apple may acquire iHeartRadio
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More