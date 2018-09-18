Amazon Reviews Removed by Bribe? #1313

Amazon Reviews apparently can be manipulated by a simple bribe. Goes to show you that Amazon is likely not paying their employees enough if a payment from $80 to $2000 can get sales reports, negative reviews removed and a whole bevy of nefarious things. Tonight I cover that and other top stories and lay out some re-involvement I am going to have in the content of the website. It is time my voice was back on the front page of the website along with my writing team. Lots more to come here as I re-inject myself beyond the show recording.
Thank you for your subscribing!
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Donate to the Show: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- This $13.00 dual USB car charger
- Google Calculator v7.5
- Amazon Fire TV
- The SanDisk Ultra 64GB dual USB flash drive for $20.00
- A 60 inch 4K TV for $398.00
- Trump can text every phone in the US
- See if you can find the Great Wall of China in this ISS image
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet is down to $35.00 now
- How to use “Heart Points”
- iTunes purchases might not travel
- The $29.00 Eton portable weather radio and phone charger
- Amazon is reportedly making a microwave
- Amazon looking into claims that employees delete bad reviews for cash
- Google Dragonfly
- This Sabrent 10 port desktop USB fast charger for $17.00
- Top 35 free apps for Windows 10
- Say goodbye to password anxiety
- Apple watchOS 5
- Alexa will soon answer you in photos
- SpaceX to announce first customer for trip around the moon
- AMC A-List
- Facebook offers bounties for reporting bugs
- Sinemia $30 unlimited plan
- TripAdvisor
- FCC boss slams new California net neutrality law
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review
- Instagram Shopping
- Woman’s Samsung Galaxy Note 9 catches fire
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More