Where is Larry Page #1313 – GNC

The big question some are asking is where is Larry Page. He seems to have really gone underground for a long time according to internal sources at Google. While not entirely true he is definitely not as engaged as he once was and in my opinion should the man not be deserving to do what he wants. He has built an empire only second in size to Apple and that’s saying a lot. Additionally, Apple did not have one more thing besides a phone, but they really got my attention of the Apple Watch Gen 4. I am definitely going to see if any of my kids want to buy my Gen 3 so I can upgrade. I really am intrigued by the ECG function. I give you all a couple of homework assignments tonight so let’s see if your paying attention.
Show Notes:
- Meet the smart lock with solar power
- Protect yourself as you browse the web for $79.00
- How to find free iOS and Android apps
- Why your teenagers love Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube
- Verizon internet boss Tim Armstrong to leave Oath
- Verizon now taking signups for 5G Home Service
- The 5 best investment apps for absolute beginners
- Sprint Express stores to pop up in 80 new locations
- iHeartMedia plans to buy podcasting giant HowStuffWorks
- How to connect your Android phone to your car audio system
- Twitter puts live streams at the top of your feed
- Playing the face card
- The case for combining live TV streaming services
- How to build a custom PC
- Charter negotiating with NY to avoid being kicked out of the state
- Kano’s latest DIY computer kit
- Get a lifetime of Goose VPN for just $40.00
- This insect inspired robot
- Apple Watch being a medical device
- US, Russia responds to space leak rumors
- Equifax
- Vertical video ads are coming to YouTube
- Breitbart leaked Google all-hands video
- Facebook fights fake news
- Apple’s iPhone event
- Google shutting down Gmail offline Chrome app this December
- Princely 5 years in US big house for Nigerian email scammer
- Bezos family launches $2 billion philanthropy fund
