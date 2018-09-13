Where is Larry Page #1313 – GNC

The big question some are asking is where is Larry Page. He seems to have really gone underground for a long time according to internal sources at Google. While not entirely true he is definitely not as engaged as he once was and in my opinion should the man not be deserving to do what he wants. He has built an empire only second in size to Apple and that’s saying a lot. Additionally, Apple did not have one more thing besides a phone, but they really got my attention of the Apple Watch Gen 4. I am definitely going to see if any of my kids want to buy my Gen 3 so I can upgrade. I really am intrigued by the ECG function. I give you all a couple of homework assignments tonight so let’s see if your paying attention.

Thank you for your subscribing!

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30

$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w

Donate to the Show: Support this podcast





Show Notes: