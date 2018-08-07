Censorship’s Slippery Slope #1303

Over the past week, censorship has raised its head again and while I will not debate the decisions the companies made. I think it is a good time to re-enforce that freedom of speech in America is still protected. While I may hate what you say, and speak out about it. I also respect that you have the right to say it and understand that words have consequences. Companies have to protect their brands which is their right, the only thing we can ask of these companies is to apply banning and censorship equally across their platforms.
GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show notes:
- Best Chromebooks for 2018
- Inside the boot camp reforming teenage hackers
- The best mobile payment systems
- Best surge protectors for 2018
- The $100.00 automatic Pro OBD-II car adapter
- Will appliance companies reinvent the TV dinner?
- Airbnb for Work
- Best headphones in the world
- What is the home of the future?
- Why iPhone and Android prices will get even higher
- Got ideas for an aging space station?
- Best car subscriptions services
- Safari leads U.S. mobile web traffic, but Facebook is gaining on Chrome
- T-Mobile’s latest unlimited plan
- The best media streamers for dorm rooms
- Verizon’s new Safe Wi-Fi VPN
- Patrick Stewart returns to Star Trek
- Amazon Alexa’s new Answer Update
- Classic Skype will live on…….for now
- Android 9 Pie
- Top Democrats warned against using Huawei, ZTE phones
- Pixel 3 launch date
- New iPad Pro details revealed in iOS 12 beta
- Apple, Facebook and Spotify pulls Info Wars
- MoviePass
- Senators want to question Google
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More