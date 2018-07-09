Alexa in the Toilet #1297

There is no escape from Technology surveys show that people want an Alexa device with them in the bathroom for automation and provide some company with them when they are doing their business. I don’t get it the bathroom is the only place and specifically the shower where I can think. Somehow tonight Facebook live was not initiating. I will be testing to find out what has happened.

