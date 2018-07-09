Alexa in the Toilet #1297

There is no escape from Technology surveys show that people want an Alexa device with them in the bathroom for automation and provide some company with them when they are doing their business. I don’t get it the bathroom is the only place and specifically the shower where I can think. Somehow tonight Facebook live was not initiating. I will be testing to find out what has happened.
Show Notes:
- How to stop your Smart TV from tracking you
- 5 motivational apps for the iPhone
- Better T-Mobile LTE coverage coming to New York areas
- 2 Galaxy S10 models rumored to feature triple camera setup
- How to add smart features to your old car
- Avoid Google and Bing
- IHOP flips back to pancakes, drops IHOB name
- Twitter, Facebook, Instagram scammers swindles superfans
- Do you own an iPhone or an iPad? You’re rich!
- Smartphone global market share 2009-2018
- People want Alexa on the toilet
- Unlocked phones vs locked phones
- Big Clapper is a $4,500 robot that would applaud you
- How to turn your iPhone into a step counter
- Folding iPhone?
- HTC’s sales drop 68%
- The 2019 BMV M850i is going to set you back $112,895.00
- The best anti-Prime Day deals
- Alexa vs Google Assistant
- Meteor streaks across much of Midwest
- TImehop admits attacker stole 21 million users data
- Smart bandage can monitor chronic wounds and dispenses drugs
- Google Assistant is now live on Dish Hopper devices
- Uber users will be able to rent Lime scooters
- Hackers steal 600 gallons of gas in Detroit
- Microsoft new Surface table may be available to purchase this Friday
- iOS update adds security focused USB restricted mode
- House Republicans seek answers from Apple and Alphabet
