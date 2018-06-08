Amazon 4k Fire TV #1288

The Amazon 4k Fire TV is not available for those of your that are looking to get as much 4k content as possible. My bedroom TV is not 4k so until I upgrade I see no reason to get the cube. Plus a lot of other tech news in the space today. I talk about my upcoming schedule and whats been happening.
Show Notes:
- US Postal Service offers passport to travel
- The biggest problem facing YouTube Music
- Router vs. Mesh Networking
- Everything you need to know about YouTube
- This $1 million XPrize winning smart jewelry
- SanDisk 960GB SSD Plus for $200.00
- New T-Mobile upgrade may boost your coverage if…..
- Android P Preview
- Justice Department examining T-Mobile/Sprint merger
- Net neutrality will be repealed on Monday unless Congress takes action
- 18 time saving tips for the Android Chrome browser
- Lyft redesigns app
- U.S says internet use rises as low income people go online
- Amazon launches 4K Fire TV Cube with Alexa
- Blackberry Key2
- AT&T grandfather unlimited plan price raises again
- Target expands its Shipt and Drive Up services
- The best smartphone camera accessories
- Google Pixel 3 XL leak
- Comcast Mega-Outage
- FCC implements a “clear ban” on surprise phone bill charges
- Proposed law would give DHS power to seize and destroy drones
- Senator probes Alphabet and Twitter
- Facebook notifies 14 million users of a bug
- Sprint is offering $15 unlimited plan for new customers
- watchOS 5 Beta 1 pulled
- Computex 2018
- This $29.00 smart scale works with Google Fit, Apple Health and more
