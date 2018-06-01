Amazon Counterfeit’s #1286

Amazon Counterfeits are becoming a real problem with consumers getting ripped of and name brands loosing business. Over 56,000 items being sold were determined to be counterfeit. They need to fix this to not only protect consumers but to protect these name brands. Plus I talk about my current gym strategy and hitting the wall like a rock today.
GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- The best of Amazon Basics; Computer Accessories
- California Senate passes vote to bring net neutrality
- Android Central’s Father’s Day Gift Guide
- YouTube Music Premium
- Tribit XSound Go for just $30.00
- KittyKorner on Kickstarter
- What to do if there is a data breach
- Amazon needs to get a handle on its counterfeit problem
- Pay less for your summer trip with JetBlue
- What’s new to stream Amazon Prime in June
- Random Android bug shows your recent texts
- Walmart selling previous generation iPad starting at $249.00
- Alien life might thrive on the moons of 121 planets
- San Francisco protestors throw scooters in the street
- Bad weather and “additional tests” delay Space X satellite launch
- Alcatel 1X Android Go Edition for $99.99
- Sprint says merger with “fiercest rival”…….
- Ticketfly
- Now Russia wants Zuckerberg to testify
- AT&T wants to settle with FTC
- Apple WWDC 2018
- Canon has ended sales for its last film camera
- U.S teen internet usage study
- The latest cover of Time
- Face recognition is now being used in schools
- Google Chrome Version 67
- What is Apple hiding with iOS 11.4?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More