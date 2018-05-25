Alexa Spying #1285

Back in the saddle and I get you all caught up on what is happening and has happened over the past week. Truly amazing story tonight on what happened to a family in Portland and their Amazon Alexa device that was spying / recording what they had to say and sending it to someone in their contact list.
- Amazon Music gets hands free listening with Alexa
- Buy a DJI Spark for $399.00
- Moto G6 now on sale by Verizon for $240.00 unlocked
- Best Memorial Day apps
- Google Play Movies and TV gets a new look on Roku
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Elon Musk may have violated U.S. labor laws
- DirectTV Now
- Essential reportedly cancels next phone
- Privacy apps
- Verizon cancels its streaming TV service
- Windows 10 April 2018 update
- T-Mobile website hack
- Apple knew about the iPhone 6 “Bendgate” problem
- Updated YouTube Music
- Twitter rolls out political ad rules
- Spotify settles music licensing lawsuit
- Half a million consumer Wi-Fi routers infected by malware
- Amazon Map Tracker
- Sinemia
- PayPal and Google partner to integrate PayPal into Google Pay
- Facebook political ad disclosures go into effect
- Jury rules Samsung owes Apple $539 million in iPhone patent trial
