Money for SETI #1281

Money for SETI? The last time the US Government gave money to SETI was in 1992. There is some interesting history here that I am not aware of that I will do some research to find out on. Kirk and I also got on the same page today as there had been some disconnects with the show notes. Busy as ever here and it shows.
Show Notes:
- 100 things at Google I/O
- 12 Netflix movies to watch with Mom
- Master Javascript for $29.00
- Google may launch Pixel Smartwatch
- This useful surge protector cost under $19.00
- Upcoming Pocket Casts update
- Equifax operates another credit bureau
- Best Buy opens pre-order for 2-1 Chromebooks
- TCL Roku TV for $500.00
- FCC makes $120 million robocall fine official
- Amazon reportedly wants Alexa to be your physician
- Google Home Max will get an update
- This tiny, travel-ready $6.00 USB wall charger
- Lenovo’s new Ideapad laptops
- Workers banned from using USB sticks at IBM
- The Dodge Durango Pursuit police vehicle
- Congress wants to put a bunch of money into the search of aliens
- How powerful was North Korea’s last nuclear test?
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
- A functional pinball machine made entirely out of Legos
- Boston Dynamics robots are learning how to run
- Uber to resume self-driving car tests
- Apple is using drones to improve Maps
- Apple might release a credit card with Goldman Sachs
- California becomes first state to mandate solar panels for new homes
- Dropbox Q1 revenue
