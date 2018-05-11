Money for SETI #1281

Money for SETI? The last time the US Government gave money to SETI was in 1992. There is some interesting history here that I am not aware of that I will do some research to find out on. Kirk and I also got on the same page today as there had been some disconnects with the show notes. Busy as ever here and it shows.

