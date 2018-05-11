Money for SETI #1281

Podcast

Money for SETI? The last time the US Government gave money to SETI was in 1992. There is some interesting history here that I am not aware of that I will do some research to find out on. Kirk and I also got on the same page today as there had been some disconnects with the show notes. Busy as ever here and it shows.

GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*