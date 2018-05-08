Skin Printer #1280

Amazing work in the Bio-Science with a skin printer under test. Truly amazing technology. I have returned to Hawaii although severely jet-lagged I held on to get the show out tonight.
Show Notes:
- Hackers in China are part of massive government group
- Bill Gates would bet against bitcoin
- Save $100.00 on the Google PixelBook for Mother’s Day
- Get the money Wells Fargo owes you
- Gmail Vs Newton
- How to make Alexa the default voice assistant on Android
- Microsoft new app mirrors your phone
- A rumored three camera iPhone
- The May 2018 security patch is here
- Save 20% on a travel pillow
- Foldable Galaxy Samsung X specs and release date
- Microsoft Build 2018
- LG G7 ThinQ
- Satya Nadella on the future of Microsoft
- Android Things
- The ArsTechinca Mother’s Day Gift Guide
- Sweatproof Bluetooth earbuds are on sale for $25.00
- Warren Buffett got an iPhone X
- Hundreds of big name sites hacked
- AT&T/Verizon asks FCC to help raise prices on smaller ISP’s
- GoDaddy shut down Richard Spencer’s white supremacist site
