Skin Printer #1280

Podcast

Amazing work in the Bio-Science with a skin printer under test. Truly amazing technology. I have returned to Hawaii although severely jet-lagged I held on to get the show out tonight.

GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

New Social Chat! GeekNews.chat Join the Geek Ohana today!

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*