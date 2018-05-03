Amazon at War with Seattle #1279

Amazon is at war with Seattle. Politicians are starting to find out the actions of taxation have consequences. Last show on the road and I will be back in Hawaii for the next show with live video back in action. Ready to get home, but I have announced my upcoming travel schedule.

