Amazon at War with Seattle #1279

Amazon is at war with Seattle. Politicians are starting to find out the actions of taxation have consequences. Last show on the road and I will be back in Hawaii for the next show with live video back in action. Ready to get home, but I have announced my upcoming travel schedule.
Show Notes:
- Discounted Mother’s Day deals
- Best Chromebooks for students
- Facebook’s new dating service
- Australia is forming its own space agency
- $5.00 a year for Photoshop?
- This $26.00 Smart Plug is weatherproof and has 2 outlets
- How to restrict YouTube Kids to approved channels only
- How to check if your online accounts have been hacked
- Google I/O 2018 preview
- 39-inch Roku TV for $200.00
- This $54.00 Anker Core jump starter mini
- Samsung partners with Oath
- NASA astronaut captures striking full moonset from ISIS
- This cheap painting technique
- A lot of apps sell your data
- Airbnb to blame for higher rents
- How to avoid potholes using new car tech
- Is Facebook secretly building a internet satellite?
- Woman receives a $5,751.00 ER bill
- Hulu will soon offer offline viewing and episodes downloads
- Cambridge Analytica shutting down
