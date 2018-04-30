T-Mobile & Sprint Merger #1278

Podcast

Looks like T-Mobile and Sprint are going to try and merge, I am not sure this is a smart move by T-Mobile but time will tell. One more show on the road and back in Hawaii. Some comments on the Avenger movie as well and what I observed for the first time in a movie theather.

Show Notes:

