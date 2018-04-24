Amazon Robot in your Home #1276

An Amazon Robot roaming in your home in the next couple of years is a distinct possibility. This show is jammed packed full of goodies and some easter eggs in the links below. Late show release due to my insane schedule and not finishing with a client to literally almost midnight last nite. Enjoy the podcast see you on Friday.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
New Social Chat! GeekNews.chat Join the Geek Ohana today!Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- It’s World Book Day
- New NASA Chief
- See thousands of asteroids swirl around the sun
- Net neutrality
- Best universal car mounts
- Download over 16,000 free sound effects
- This discounted Brother printer
- If you love to travel, you need these apps
- Google’s new podcast player
- How Facebook defines terrorism
- Fly halfway around the world on newest A350
- T-Mobile has upgraded its LTE coverage
- Internet Explorer zero-day alert
- Canary’s smart home cameras
- Great deals on giant portable flash drives
- Uranus
- Match.com glitch reactivated old profiles
- Netflix, Amazon……..try to shut down TV service
- The monkey selfie case
- YouTube is 13 years old
- Spotify
- Man behind Cambridge Analytica says he’s sorry
- Apple shares 2 new ads to switch to iPhone
- Google Chrome
- 7 paid iPhone apps you can download for free
- iPhone SE 2
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More