Amazon Average Pay #1275

Podcast

Amazon has revealed that it Global average pay is around $28,000. I am not sure what to think to be honest. Let’s hear your opinion. This is the second of what will be six shows from the east coast, I am hoping at some point the sun will actually come out and warm it up out here.

My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*